HP Collaborated In Real Time with Rising Hip-Hop Stars And Fans to Create A Music Track and Video. Here’s How.

Acknowledging that it’s easier to talk about connecting with Millennial audiences than it is to actually succeed, agency 180 LA set out to promote the new HP Split–part laptop, part tablet–by doing something that hadn’t been done before.

With the goal of building a relationship with tech-savvy 20-somethings, 180 appealed to the way young people behave online by creating a two-day, live online event called 2Days Beat in which rising-star producer Clams Casino (aka Mike Volpe) and hip-hop artist Vic Mensa created a music track based on input from an online audience. Broadcast over YouTube Live on Nov. 18-19, the ambitious project resulted in three original tracks, a music video, and some goodwill toward HP from a young audience.

William Gelner, 180’s chief creative officer, says the idea that sparked the project was the notion of “next generation people that are doing next generation things with next generation tech,” which is why a music concept seemed like the perfect match. “Every generation has their own music and nothing is more binding and the opposite to another generation than music,” he says.

And so the team aimed to create a new experience that tapped into existing behaviors. “We knew that if we were going to make HP relevant to this crowd we needed to behave the way they behave, to do something to prove we weren’t just going to message them.” Co-creating is just about as far away from one-way messaging as you can get.

So how exactly did online audiences help create some hip-hop tracks for HP? From noon until 5 p.m., HP’s YouTube channel was manned by a virtual host that would ask questions of visitors. Meanwhile, Volpe, Mensa, and the 130-strong team (which included a live TV crew, a traditional TV production crew, plus on-set developers, designers and editors) were at the ready in a white-walled studio space. The host would ask questions such as, “We want to create a music bed. What kind of music bed should it be?” Users would then start rattling off musical genres, Volpe would start mixing elements, viewers would share their opinions and progress would be made. Then the host would ask about lyrics and users would start throwing out lines, quips and phrases, which were wrangled with four custom content management systems and fed via live ticker to the artists. Standing in a phone booth recording booth, Vic Mensa would start his lyrical flow. With a full view of the set, captured with seven cameras, viewers could see various instruments lying around, and would make comments such as, “I see that kick drum, get some of that” and the musicians would oblige.

It was through this conversational process that the final track got its name, musical vibe and lyrics. At one point, Gelner says a commenter noted that Volpe’s beats were taking him “to the moon, now take us to ancient Egypt.” The novel idea stuck and Volpe followed that musical thread. As momentum picked up, the virtual host asked for some track name suggestions. The usual suspects like Cleopatra and King Tut rolled in, but then someone wrote “Egyptian Cotton,” which struck a chord. Mensa started rapping about 100,000-thread count (which a commenter predictably fact-checked as being impossible) and the track was born. All of the creating was done completely on the fly. In fact, the plan was to create one track, but Volpe and Mensa were so into it that they ended up with three: “Egyptian Cotton,” “Cloud 9,” and “Think Sleep.”

For those interested in the creative process of making music, watching Volpe and Mensa work would be exciting. To the non-music geek, it’s actually a bit boring, which is why on-set artists were part of the whole affair. As the tracks were being built, user comments and suggestions were being visualized, filling the once white set with artful black text.