How To Get A Front Row Seat To The Future Of Marketing

Want to get a jump on the future of marketing?

To give us a sneak peek, we turned to Don Peppers, who along with his co-author Martha Rogers, correctly predicted the future of customer-centric marketing and literally invented the term 1to1 marketing.

Sure, customer marketing and customer relationship management (CRM) are commonplace now, but in 1993 when Peppers and Rogers’ first book, The One to One Future, was published, the concept of big brands’ marketing to an individual customer was so ahead of the curve, it was revolutionary.

So it seemed only natural to ask Don Peppers what marketers of the future can expect?

Peppers didn’t mince any words. “Over the next few years, expect to see the virtual eradication of the cold call.”

Let’s make something clear. Peppers doesn’t mean that sales people won’t make calls. But instead of phoning cold, they will make pre-approved calls, warmly blessed with an introduction from a coworker.

This will be far easier to do because companies will facilitate introductions for their sales people. SAP currently has a product, SAP Cloud for Sales (formerly Sales OnDemand), that among other features pools executives’ contacts, including social media contacts.