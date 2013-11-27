AT&T and T-Mobile Slug It Out Over A Customer On Twitter

If you’re going to slug it out over a customer, you might as well do it in public, where the rest of us can sit back with some popcorn and enjoy the show.
On Wednesday afternoon, that’s just what T-Mobile and AT&T did. Spoiler: T-Mobile won. Here’s how it went:
Jay Rooney, a disgruntled AT&T customer, tweeted:
A short while later, a T-Mobile customer service rep called Lisa responded with:
Enter (a really snarky) AT&T:
T-Mobile fires back with:
AT&T attempts to wave the white flag…
… when none other than T-Mobile CEO John Legere jumps into the fray:
And snatches away a customer right from under AT&T’s nose:
You can read the full thread here.