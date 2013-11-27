“OK Google” Voice Control Comes To Chrome On The Desktop

Google just released an extension for Chrome that makes it easier to search the web and accomplish mundane tasks like checking emails and setting reminders. Called the Google Voice Search Hotword , the extension finally brings to the desktop what has been available Android and iOS for some time now: the ability to simply bark “OK Google” at your device and have Google do your bidding.





Using speech to navigate Google on the desktop isn’t really a new feature, but previously, you had to click a button in the search box to get Google to listen to you.

On the flipside, the “OK Google” command doesn’t work everywhere in Chrome. You have to be on a Google search page to activate it.

I’ve been testing the extension all morning, and I am happy to report that it’s been extremely accurate so far (even with my decidedly non-American accent).