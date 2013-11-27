GoldieBlox Changes Music In Video That Sparked Conflict With The Beastie Boys

The Internet got all excited about a promotional video from toy company GoldieBlox in recent days, once for the great video which promoted young girls learning about technology–and then again when the Beastie Boys seemed to get a bit heavy-handed about the video’s parody lyrics, which were based on their song “Girls.” Now it’s been noticed on Twitter and elsewhere that the GoldieBlox video, shown above, has been reuploaded with a new audio track.

The Beastie Boys’ involvement has been controversial, and while musicians took to Twitter to voice their support for the group, there has been an equally vociferous conversation about the right to parody–despite the well-known fact of Adam Yauch’s insistence, on his death, that his music never be used in ads.

GoldieBlox has posted a message to the Beastie Boys on its blog, with very apologetic language but also stating that “As a small company, we had no choice but to stand up for ourselves. We did so sincerely hoping we could come to a peaceful settlement” with the two surviving band members. The company also explains that:

When we posted the video, we were completely unaware that the late, great Adam Yauch had requested in his will that the Beastie Boys songs never be used in advertising. Although we believe our parody video falls under fair use, we would like to respect his wishes and yours.

The company explains it has replaced the video and is ready to quash its lawsuit “as long as this means we will no longer be under threat from [the band’s] legal team.”