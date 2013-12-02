5 Surprising Principles For Designing Smartwatches

Five years ago, I coined the phrase “ Ergonomics of Interaction Design ,” to explain how physical ergonomic principles could be applied to the design of user interfaces. At the time, many thought of ergonomics only as it related to 3-dimensional, tangible products where issues of physical fit and comfort were considered critical (think: office chair). But the rapid proliferation of gestural and touch interfaces combined with the widespread use of devices in unconventional contexts–in bed, while driving, while walking–signaled growing design challenges.

Since then, display clarity and touch-screen sensitivity have advanced. Designer awareness and attention to physical interactions have inched upward. But there is still much more to do.

Image: Courtesy of Samsung

Smartwatches are the next wave of the physical/digital convergence. Unfortunately, they seem to come with a set of false preconceptions about how they should and could be designed and used. So here are five counter-intuitive tips to consider in the design of these emerging devices.

Smartwatches Are Not Little Smartphones

A misconception in smartwatch design is believing that these devices are scaled down versions of smartphones, or even “second screens” to a smartphone. The problem with this approach is that it doesn’t account for several meaningful differences. Consider the following small, but important, distinctions.

Image: Courtesy of Samsung

Ergonomically, smartphones are carried whereas smartwatches are worn on the body. Emotionally, smartphones are seen as tools whereas smartwatches are primarily considered decorative. And when it comes to user interaction, smartphones are inert when not in use, but watches are always on.

Consequently, both the physical and interaction design of these body-worn devices need to be based on their unique characteristics of use, rather than trying to duplicate their bigger smartphone brothers.

Wearable Doesn’t Mean Just for the Wearer

Wearable digital devices will eventually become commonplace, but their current novelty draws attention to the wearer and the device. This presents a unique opportunity to expand what these watches might do. In fact, the high visibility of smartwatches could allow users to more easily communicate information with others. Consider a smartwatch as you might a digital mood ring–a tool for selectively sharing information (images, content) rather than just handing someone your smartphone. If the watch becomes a portal of information for others, not just the user, it would allow a smartwatch user to more readily share information without going into the often awkward postures associated with using smartphones.