Can We Design A More Protective Approach To Genetic Testing?

Genetic testing company 23andMe has had many defenders in the last week after the FDA demanded that the company stop marketing its direct-to-consumer test kit. While the manner in which the FDA can or should regulate 23andMe and similar firms is still under debate, the dust-up raises some important questions about the implications of genetic testing.

23andMe is running a long-game business that demands the scaling and selling of many tests: Like one of its investors, Google, the company’s plan is to make money by repackaging and reselling large, anonymized data sets–in this case, for medical and research insights. As the saying goes, its customers are the product. (Read Fast Company‘s November cover feature on 23andMe for more.)

You cannot claim that it’s for fun and then do breast cancer screening. I think you have to choose.

At times, however, it also provides customers with life-changing medical results online, without an accompanying personal review from a doctor or genetics experts. At other times, it offers customers ambiguous knowledge that they have a slightly elevated risk for a serious disease–advice that is hard to act upon, even with the counsel of a doctor, but is still very easy to worry about.

“Their main focus isn’t selling clients the best genetic tests. Their main business model is making money from their customers’ data. They don’t care about the $99 coming in from the customer side,” says Peter Schols, CEO of a rival genetics testing firm Gentle Labs.

“It’s a valid business model. … But they are saying [their test] is for educational and entertainment purposes, where at the same time they are testing for breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease risk. You cannot claim that it’s for fun and then do breast cancer screening. I think you have to choose,” he says.

Schols obviously has some skin in the game, but his company’s model is an interesting point of contrast. Gentle, based in Belgium but available around the world, is now offering a consumer genetics test that first went on sale two weeks ago and can be ordered online.

My wife ordered 23andMe and was told she had a decreased risk of lupus. But she actually got lupus.

By reading the entire genetic code rather than only certain markers, the company screens for five times more genetic conditions (1,700 versus 260), while at the same time only including screenings that the company has decided are clearly “actionable.” The results are then communicated to the consumer either through a medical geneticist contracted by Gentle, or if the customer prefers, the geneticist can schedule the call with his or her own doctor instead (Schols says that Gentle believes this setup puts it firmly out of the FDA’s jurisdiction).