Century 21 Serves Up The Soundtrack For Your Turkey Coma: “Tryptophan Slow Jam”

There you are. Sitting at the big family dining table having just pillaged a third helping of Thanksgiving delights. Turkey, stuffing, taters, squash, a green thing, another orange thing, some cranberry goop. A cornucopia for the senses. But now all that pre-meal adrenaline has given way to something else, sweet pilgrim. The turkey downer.

Century 21 and agency Mullen have unleashed an unusual musical interpretation of this feeling dubbed “Tryptophan Slow Jam.” Here we see various family members succumbing to the holiday bird’s mellow charms in an animated illustration that portrays the post-meal as one-part Yellow Submarine on ‘shrooms, one-part food poisoning. Still, at least there’s a clear line of logic between this and selling real estate. Oh wait.

But never mind about that. The song is available on iTunes and 100% of the proceeds go to Easter Seals. So what if this has nothing to do with a product or that, truthfully, the whole tryptophan thing is a myth? It’s for charity, people.





Century 21 is also encouraging people to share their post-turkey recovery photos using the hashtag #Tryptophan, so we can all enjoy the various ways our bloated carcasses stick to the couch.