Why “Full Stack” Marketers Are The Future of Digital Branding

The term “full-stack developer” has been buzzing around the Internet for years as shorthand for a coder who can build everything from the back-end server to the front-end design and controls.

These optimally skilled people have inspired a “do it all” attitude across the entirety of the tech industry. Given their fragile nature, it’s clear that startups in particular need these jack-of-all-trades types. But that doesn’t just go for the engineering team.

With the relatively recent introduction of data-driven marketing, digital marketers are finally earning their keep in the eyes of the tech community. While full-stack devs are busy writing code in multiple languages, the ambitious “full-stack marketer” is carving out a comfortable place in startup culture.

This recent shift in digital marketing raises quite a few questions and reveals much about our values and our vision for the future of the industry. To dive deeper, I recently spoke with six full-stack marketers during a SpinnakrTalks panel to discuss where we’re headed. You can see the whole conversation here, but I’ll outline our main findings below.

Digital marketing is so much more than it used to be; it’s so much more than the “fluff” of the past, and full-stack marketers are proving this with their daily successes. That age-old marketing joke about not knowing which half of your marketing spend is going to waste is no longer true.

With data analysis skills, full-stack marketers can segment social media management and sharpen branding. Zapier’s Wade Foster outlined 21 skills that startups should look for in a full-stack marketing hire. Among them are SEO, PR outreach, A/B testing, lifecycle marketing, content distribution, and coding. During our conversation, Wade remarked that the reason he wrote about 21 skills was purposely to illustrate how diverse marketers at early-stage companies need to be. And when I asked our six panelists about what makes a successful digital marketer, almost all replied that the ability to measure, adjust, and measure again is key. WebbROI’s Casey Armstrong said it perfectly: “If you can’t measure your efforts and make decisions on them, what’s the point?”

The concept of technically driven marketing harkens back to the time of the growth hacker, the magical marketing-engineering hybrid who we haven’t heard much about lately. At the beginning of the year, it seemed like everyone was talking about growth hackers, but overuse of the term caused it to become stale.