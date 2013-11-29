The Co.Design Guide To Black Friday

If we had to pinpoint what we appreciate most in consumer goods, we’d say this: shortcuts. We’re dazzled by them. We’re talking about everything from environmentally conscious shortcuts (turning a used water bottle into a micro-humidifier) to money-saving shortcuts (stick-on panels that look like reclaimed wood) to recreational shortcuts (skipping the very literal pain-in-the-ass task of breaking in a leather bicycle seat, with a cleverly designed alternative). This has little to do with laziness; we just like to live efficiently. What follows is a guide to some of our favorite products from 2013. Call it a shortcut to the shortcuts.