Your Ultimate, Ridiculous, Insane, Essential 2013 Holiday GIF Guide

As you may have heard, selfie is the word of the year.

That’s cool–some of us here at FC really like selfies.

Meanwhile, we all love GIFs. (Smooth transition, right?) Who doesn’t?!

So while others may be bending over backwards in their shopping carts to offer you their end of year gift guides, we thought we’d go another way and provide you with our first (annual?) GIF Guide, celebrating everyone’s favorite ridiculous waste of time creative visual technology.

Below you’ll find some of 2013’s highlights–from the Red Sox’s World Series win to Toronto Mayor Rob Ford’s, um, not win. And you’ll also discover some eye-popping online candy we just couldn’t resist including.

Are these the absolute best GIFs of this calendar year?

Who knows? What we do know is we (almost) made it to 2014. So, c’mon: High five!