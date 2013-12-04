Once You Find It, The Journey Of Innovation Never Really Ends

Beth Comstock is a torch bearer of generation flux and a master of building business through strange, serendipitous connections . She’s an innovator–but it hasn’t always been that way.

“When I began my job I’m not sure I even thought about what innovation was,” she says. “Now I look at innovation as just an ongoing journey.”

Beth Comstock

That journey has taken Comstock from a small town in Virginia to GE, where she is the company’s chief marketing officer. And it still continues.

“Innovation comes in many forms. It’s a quest to be better. It’s a quest to delight, surprise, find solutions for big vexing problems,” she says. “I think it’s much more of a calling than when I first started my career.”