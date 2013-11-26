Could This App For Novelists Score You A Book Deal?

The content we read and write keeps getting shorter: tweets and text messages instead of emails, 40-minute TV episodes rather than whole movies, singles instead of entire albums. In the small world of literary fiction, there’s flash fiction –but can anybody write an actual book this way?

A new app called Spine thinks micro-fiction can build into something larger. The app is akin to a fitness program for writers, asking them to write often and in short bursts. Spine lets its users write and publish micro-stories of up to 500 characters–roughly the length of three-and-a-half tweets–then throw it out there to a growing online community to see how popular it gets. Other users score each story, with the best-rated stories rising to the top.

“I wanted to create something that was quick and easy,” says developer Ian Cahill. “You don’t feel overwhelmed in the way that you would if you set out to write 200 or 300 pages as you would with a novel. You literally write a few sentences and concentrate on making them the best they can be. Then you hit the ‘publish’ button and see what happens.”

Fifteen years ago the suggestion that 500 well-chosen characters might net you a major book deal would seem improbable–or even downright ridiculous. But the entertainment industry circa 2013 is a place where popular blogs regularly become book fodder, and comedy Twitter accounts are snatched up by studios to turn into TV shows.

In other words, the idea that the next Michael Chabon or Dean Koontz–both of whom have offered Spine’s founders their feedback–could be discovered from a 500-character story might not seem so farfetched. To find out if real novels could ever be sourced this way, we talked to sources in the book publishing industry–here’s what they had to say.

“Publishers are having to become more and more aware of different sources for material,” says Anne Meadows, an editor for Granta Publishing, who earlier this year was part of the team behind the Man Booker Prize-winning novel The Luminaries.

“In the ‘good old days’ you would just rely on agents sending in manuscripts, but the Internet has really changed the way editors find things. To give you one example, a cookery blog that I follow announced a few weeks ago that it had been given a book deal. Simon & Schuster also recently commissioned a book from the creator of the Everyday Sexism Project blog. It’s not essential that you do this as a publisher–but in my view it’s a massive mistake not to look further afield for exciting new voices,” Meadows says.