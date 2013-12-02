7 Powerful Facebook Statistics You Should Know About

One of the things we focus on most at Buffer is the best time to post to Twitter and Facebook. This is because we want to help you get more engagement with your audience, which is beneficial for everyone.

Especially looking at the overall Social Media statistics for other social networks, it’s really interesting how this stacks up to other platforms. If you thought emoticons were only for teens, you might want to rethink that idea. According to this AMEX OPEN Forum infographic, emoticons can make a big difference to your engagement rates. No only do posts with emoticons get 33% more comments, they also get shared 33% more often. Even better: they get liked 57% more often than posts without emoticons.

Emoticons tend to add a more human side to your communications, and it seems like this comes across fairly well with users. Engagement rates on Thursday and Friday are 18% higher Compared to other days in the week, Buddymedia’s study found that engagement rates for Facebook are 18% higher on Thursdays and Fridays. As they put it, “the less people want to be at work, the more they are on Facebook!”

The study also looked at different industries, including sports, retail, automotive, and health care, to see which days worked best in each industry. Although they did vary, most of them sat around the end of the week, from Wednesday-Friday. Apparently no industry has users that are engaged on Mondays or Tuesdays!

