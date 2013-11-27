What Earworms Can Teach Us About Creating New Habits

When we learn song lyrics, we don’t just look at the written lyrics and know them, nor can we listen to a song just once and immediately sing it.

Learning the lyrics of a song is a process that often goes something like this:

1. Listen to the song, maybe look at the lyrics if you want.

2. Try singing the song a second time, but mess up a lot; when you mess up, you hear the correct version and so you know you messed up and know the correct way at the same time.

3. Repeat Step 2 a bunch of times, correcting as you go, learning more each time.

4. Try singing it without the song, and realize there are still holes in your knowledge.

5. Listen to the song again, filling in your knowledge holes.