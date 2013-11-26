Disenfranchisement 2.0: Georgia Online Juror Form Lists “Slave” As A Possible Occupation

Georgia’s DeKalb County Court recently took a step into the future by making its formerly paper-only juror form available online . Unfortunately, the court also seemingly took a giant step backwards by including “Slave” as an occupation option in the newly digitized questionnaire.

11Alive, an NBC affiliate in Atlanta, reports a potential juror discovered the “slave” option while he was searching the form for his own occupation, in sales.

The DeKalb County Court administrator, Cathy McCumber, told the network the information included in the questionnaire is “based off an internal list that’s been used for 13 years.” This is a particularly confusing detail, as one would hope including “slave” as an occupation option on a juror questionnaire would have been considered offensive 13 years ago, in 2000. At press time, multiple calls to the County Court’s office to confirm this information had not been returned.

DeKalb county is one of hundreds of municipalities in the country who offer online juror forms, which are designed to be easier and more efficient for candidates than physically filling out and mailing in their submissions to a courthouse. The online forms are powered by eJuror software sold by the Xerox-owned ACS. However, a Xerox spokesperson tells Fast Company once ACS sells these software packages, the municipalities are responsible for inputting their own data, from sources like a local database or an existing, written form.