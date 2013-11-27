How To Have An All-Juice Thanksgiving

I am so tired of reading unrealistic gourmet Thanksgiving menus full of complicated ingredients that take hours and hours to make. The thought of Thanksgivukkah, replete with pecan-pie rugelach, stuffing tots, and Menurkeys, is giving me anticipatory heartburn. It’s too much on top of too much. I also happen to be heading into the holidays up a few pounds because of some recent health problems. Frankly, I’m in no mood to carbo-load.

The solution, once I discovered it, is breathtakingly obvious. A Thanksgiving Day Juice Cleanse. I will celebrate right alongside friends and family, but do it in my own, much more self-righteous, way. Herewith, the official all-juice Thanksgiving menu, taste-tested by Co.Exist.

Traditional Thanksgiving Menu Item: Green Bean Casserole Calories: 161

Sodium: 530mg

Fat: 9g

Protein: 3g

Vitamin A: 12%DV

Vitamin C: 14%DV Juice substitute: Blueprint Foundation Cleanse Green Juice :

Romaine, celery, apple, cucumber, spinach, kale, parsley, lemon. Calories: 110

Sodium: 90mg

Fat: 0

Protein: 3g

Vitamin A: 20% DV

Vitamin C: 35% DV

BluePrint is the Lululemon of juice, with $20 million in annual sales. Its multi-fruit and vegetable blends are available online as multiday “cleanses” costing $65 a day. They also have excellent supermarket distribution through a partnership with Hain Celestial group, meaning they’re available for $8.99 a bottle at my local FoodTown. The green juice isn’t too sweet or too gritty, with a pleasantly fresh tang from the parsley. I never really liked green bean casserole, anyway. Winner: Juice.

Traditional Thanksgiving Menu Item: Sweet Potato Casserole Calories: 460

Fat: 17g

Sodium: 210mg

Protein: 4g

Vitamin A: 377% DV

Vitamin C: 5% DV Juice Substitute: Naked Juice Orange Carrot: Orange, Carrot, Apple, Mango, Banana, Lemon Calories: 230

Sodium: 25mg

Fat: 0

Protein: 1g

Vitamin A: 340%

Vitamin C: 150%

Chosen mainly for its color and wide availability at convenience stores, Orange Carrot is cloyingly sweet and unaccountably thick on the palate (then again, this is also true of many sweet potato casseroles). The fruit and vegetable flavors don’t really come through. Naked Juice, which is owned by Pepsi, recently paid $9 million to settle a class action suit regarding false claims over its use of GMOs, so there’s that. Winner: Sweet potatoes.

Traditional Thanksgiving Menu Item: Roast Turkey Calories: 262

Sodium: 119mg

Protein:40g

Fat:10g

Vitamin A: 0%

Vitamin C: 0% Juice Substitute: Odwalla Chai Vanilla Protein Monster Calories: 280

Sodium: 180mg

Protein:20g

Fat:6g

Vitamin A: 0%

Vitamin C: 0%

Or: College Inn Canned Turkey Broth Calories: 10

Sodium: 990mg

Protein: 1g

Fat: 0

Vitamin A: 0%

Vitamin C: 0% I am a vegetarian. That is my excuse for not eating turkey or drinking turkey broth. Instead I chose this Odwalla smoothie, with its vaguely seasonal spice blend of vanilla and cinnamon, as a high-protein substitute for my main course. Unfortunately my bottle of sweet, milky smoothie concealed a layer of unincorporated protein sludge at the bottom that would not mix despite vigorous shaking. I was unsatisfied and repulsed. Winner: Tie?

Traditional Thanksgiving Menu Item: Pumpkin Pie: Calories: 185

Sodium 170 mg

Fat: 2g

Protein: 7g

Vitamin A: 100%

Vitamin C: 2%

Juice Substitute: Jamba Juice Pumpkin Smash Smoothie Calories: 390

Sodium: 320mg

Fat: 0g

Protein: 10g

Vitamin A: 40%

Vitamin C: 2% This smoothie is made from “Pumpkin Spice Base,” a nutritionally and chemically suspect item, and frozen yogurt. Not only is it disgusting, it’s actually nutritionally inferior to real pumpkin pie. Winner: Pie, of course. Or try this recipe for actual Pumpkin Juice (made famous by Harry Potter) made from pumpkin puree, apple cider, apricot nectar, and spices. Should you possibly take any of this advice (and please do not): Enjoy your liquid Thanksgiving!