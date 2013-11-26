Users Bash Instagram Advertisers In Comments

When Instagram announced that it would put ads in users’ feeds, we knew there would be a backlash. And as reactions to some early ads show, the backlash is now well underway.

Instagram ads are just like regular posts–complete with likes and comments–and it turns out that users aren’t shying away from giving brands a piece of their minds. Check out some choice outrage in the slideshow above.

So how long will it be, as Fast Company‘s John Brownlee tweets, till Instagram bans comments on ads? Or goes the YouTube route of attaching comments to real names?