British Invasion: Guardian Newspaper Sets Up Citizen Newsroom In Williamsburg Record Store

Rough Trade, a legendary London-based record store, has managed to survive the collapse of the recording industry with street cred intact by selling coffee and alcohol, hosting numerous live concerts and events, and running an indie record label with the likes of the Decemberists, Belle and Sebastian, and Antony and the Johnsons. In its first stateside venture, the store has just opened an unbelievably hyped outpost in north Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The outpost is lending branding steam to another old-guard media property, London’s Guardian newspaper, which has announced that it will be operating #GuardianGreenRoom as an “in-store content creation hub” on the mezzanine of the Rough Trade’s new 15,000-square-foot warehouse location. “Visitors will be able to explore the Guardian’s music and cultural coverage, interface and engage with the Guardian’s wide assortment of interactive content, browse store events and daily happenings, compare music tastes and cultural trends across the Atlantic, share insights, ideas and opinions,” the paper notes. Translation: a place to browse some tablets and maybe Instagram pics of Sky Ferreira?