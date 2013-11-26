U.K. Study Claims Social Media “Turning People Off Sex”

People are having less sex in the U.K. than they used to–and it’s all because of modern life. The latest study by the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles, which polled 15,000 Brits on their bedroom proclivities, discovered that the amount of times that people between the ages of 16 and 44 make the two-backed beast has dropped to less than five times a month, down from over six times a month from the previous two surveys, in 1990-1 and 1999-2001. As well as the pressures of modern life, the researchers say taking our gadgets into the bedroom is partly to blame.

“People are worried about their jobs, worried about money,” said Dr. Cath Mercer of University College London. “They are not in the mood for sex. But we also think modern technologies are behind the trend too. People have tablets and smartphones and they are taking them into the bedroom, using Twitter and Facebook, answering emails.” The research also suggested that some couples within the 16-to-44 age range are substituting porn in the bedroom for sex. Perhaps they are mixing the social with the sex via sites such as Pinsex.

A comment on the BBC’s story (given the Brits’ sense of humor, it may have been written with the author’s tongue firmly in his cheek) says it all. “This has hit the nail right on the head! In my situation, it’s all thanks to good old Candy Crush (the game). My sex life has nearly vanished thanks to this game. Not just my sex life with my partner but our social relationship as well. The only “thing” keeping us together are the kids. Do I blame social media and Candy Crush? Yes I do, especially after I’ve done everything in my power to fix this! She’s addicted and needs help.”