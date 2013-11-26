Microsoft Suspends Xbox One Users Who Swear Too Much

Some Xbox One users who have shared their gaming experiences using Microsoft’s Upload Studio are reporting that they have been temporarily suspended from uploading via the Xbox Live network. Their crime, according to a statement from Microsoft , is that they have used excessive levels of profanity in the clips.

Microsoft has pointed out that its Xbox terms and conditions actually cover this situation, noting that:

Excessive profanity as well as other Code of Conduct violations will be enforced upon and result in suspension of some or all privileges on Xbox Live. We remain committed to preserving and promoting a safe, secure and enjoyable experience for all of our Xbox Live members.

Gamer culture covers, as Microsoft points out, “all” sorts of types of person, so censoring those who are using curse words is potentially bad news for a new game system that has already received plenty of bad press. There’s also a growing public awareness of surveillance, and Microsoft’s move may be perceived as cultural imperialism in places where swearing is less frowned upon.