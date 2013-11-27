Clear Health Costs Helps Consumers Determine If Medical Costs Will Be Just Expensive, Or Really, Really Expensive

Looking to buy a flat screen TV, a new condo, or a nonstop flight to Rio? It’s a snap to comparison shop online for the best deals. But what happens when you’re in the market for a spinal MRI, a vasectomy, or an STD test? Or what about a cardio stress test, a dental cleaning, or a little Botox? More often than not, you’re out of luck.

“This is a marketplace where prices are really sort of hidden,” says Jeanne Pinder, a former staffer at the New York Times and founder and CEO of New-York-based Clear Health Costs, a startup that aims to pierce that veil of secrecy by providing clear information on what stuff costs.

Clear Health Costs

Pinder volunteered for a buyout from the Times in late 2009 after 23 years as an editor, writer, and human resources exec. The following autumn, in 2010, she enrolled in a class in entrepreneurial journalism for mid-career professionals at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism. It didn’t take her long to zero in on health care for her class project.

“I’ve always been interested in why medical pricing is so impenetrable,” says Pinder. “I’m one of those people who actually reads my medical bills.”

What she found shocked her. Back in 2007, Pinder had surgery to remove hardware inserted to heal a “catastrophically” broken leg. The bill for anesthesia at the small hospital in Westchester County was $6,000 for a 30-minute procedure, including $1,419 for a generic anti-nausea drug named Ondansetron. “Because it was such a big number in the bill, I did some research and found I could buy the drug for $2.47,” Pinder says.

The insurer paid its share without protest. But Pinder was still troubled about the wide disparities within a single market.

“Most people think in this marketplace that prices are regulated or fairly uniform,” Pinder says. “For most of us, it’s an article of faith that prices should be similar. But prices vary widely,”