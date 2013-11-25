Built-In Livestreaming Is Creating Some Bad Behavior On The PlayStation 4

Within a day of its launch, more than a million PlayStation 4s were sold. When millions of people on a live-streaming platform have a built-in app that broadcasts images of their living rooms, what do you expect? A lot of NSFW antics, that’s what.

Twitch has been hard at work enforcing its Terms of Service–which include a ban on content that’s “unlawful, libelous, defamatory, obscene, pornographic, indecent, lewd, suggestive, harassing, threatening, invasive of privacy or publicity rights, abusive, inflammatory, fraudulent or otherwise objectionable.” One such example was documented by GameRevolution, which reported that a user by the name of Darckobra was banned after he exposed his sleeping wife online. He started by lifting her shirt to exposed her breasts and eventually disrobed his wife completely.

Perhaps this is a good lesson for Microsoft, which has time to sort out such issues before Twitch’s arrival on the Xbox One next year.