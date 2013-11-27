The Most Popular Social Network You’ve Never Heard Of–Until Now

If you were to describe the photo-based social network We Heart It to the uninitiated, you might say it’s the love child of Instagram and Pinterest. And that it has 21 million users. And that 80% of its members are women.

CEO Ranah Edelin might also tout its “bully-proof” design, which takes comments out of the equation entirely and has helped make the site popular among teenagers.

“Say I’m on We Heart It and see an image. The only two actions I can take are to heart that image and endorse it or follow the person to see more like it,” Edelin says. “I can’t say in the comments that your picture sucks, I hate you, or go get another hobby. That’s been refreshing given all the bullying that’s happened on other social networks, and we actually get a ton of positive feedback because of it.”

Users love the photo-based social network so much that more than 1,000 of them have used Facebook to claim honorary titles at the 18-person company.

A few even took Edelin’s title. He found out about the community of pretend We Heart It employees earlier this year when Facebook’s new Graph Search made finding people who work at a company possible.

“I found the 18 employees who work with me, but when I kept scrolling down I saw hundreds and hundreds of people who say they work at We Heart It. I saw people who said they were an administrator, blogger, boss, and CEO,” Edelin says. “I had to ask my staff if this was a really creative community outreach program that we had done and they said it wasn’t. Those are just users who love our service.”

Before joining We Heart It, the 44-year-old was part of the Silicon Valley dotcom bubble, a founding member of Rhapsody, a music streaming service, and founder of an online karaoke service.