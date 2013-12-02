How Our Brains Play Angry Birds With The World

Every day our brains make lightning quick surveys of the physical world whether we realize it or not. We know how dishes would fall off the tray if the waitress doesn’t carry it carefully. We know it’s time for a child to come down from the tree if we see a branch bend a certain way. We know where to release the Angry Bird to beat the level we’ve been playing since the subway door closed. Most of the time, at least, we know what’s coming.

People possess an ‘intuitive physics engine’ capable of running rich physical simulations on everything around us.

Cognitive scientists have proposed any number of theories for how people perform these advanced evaluations so successfully, regardless of their grades in high school physics. Given the widespread affection for physics-related games, people seem to have some innate appreciation for the physical complexity of these concepts and moments. But the precise mental process we use remains a bit of a mystery.

A trio of MIT scientists has suggested a new theory: people possess an “intuitive physics engine” capable of running rich physical simulations on everything around us. These simulations are similar to the ones computers run during video games with two exceptions. They take into account uncertainty and they trade precision for speed; in technical terms, they’re approximate and probabilistic.

“What happened in the past, what will happen–the way you form those judgments is based on these simulations supported by an intuitive physics engine,” Peter Battaglia, lead author of a paper on the idea, recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, tells Co.Design. “It’s a very powerful way of making these predictions.”

The intuitive physics engine theory says that our brains develop three-dimensional geometric models of real-world scenes we wish to evaluate. These models consider static variables like the shape and spatial arrangement of objects in the scene, dynamic ones like motion and friction, and external factors like gravity. Using approximate rules of physics, our intuitive engines can simulate how these scenes will look a moment later, and suggest a probable outcome–as if our brains were playing Angry Birds with the world.

Battaglia and colleagues tested the theory in a series of experiments designed to gauge how we understand everyday scenes. One test was called “Will It Fall?” As the name suggests, study participants looked at about 60 different arrangements of building blocks and determined whether or not each would fall.