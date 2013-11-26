The Evils of ‘Stack Ranking’ And What Companies Should Do Instead

There are many ways that HR departments have cooked up to motivate employees. And while some are better than others, there is one that needs to be eliminated fast.

There is no good reason to rank employees or what is known as stack ranking. Stack ranking refers to the performance appraisal process where employees are not only ranked but also typically the lowest 10 percent are automatically fired. In my experience, all that does is create internal competition among employees who vie to not be among the infamous 10 percent.

While the purpose of ranking is to motivate employees to perform better, it only devalues the performance of those not at the top. On the one hand, companies spend time and money recruiting and hiring the very best and then through ranking tell most employees they are average. It defies logic.

An office environment needs to build positive reinforcement into every job. While it may be counter intuitive, the evidence is clear that only positive reinforcement brings out the best in people. Negative reinforcement and punishment is sometimes needed but in a high performing company it should be rare, not a commonplace event as it still is in many companies.

Unfortunately, organizations often view employees en masse, comparing employee A to employee B. That type of invidious comparison is about as helpful as being compared to your more successful brother, sister, cousin, etc.

What should organizations do instead?

The onus must be on managers to ensure that their employees perform to the best of their ability. The value of a supervisor or manager should be determined by his/her ability to do that. If the employee doesn’t perform, management hasn’t managed.