This “Cucumber Tower” Looks Like Something Else

The Cucumber Tower? With all apologies to the folks at Mjölk Architekti , a cylindrical vegetable is probably not what people think of first when they see this 80-foot observation tower nestled on the edge of the Czech Republic near Poland and Germany.

There’s a long architectural tradition of constructing large shrines to the male member (and less frequently, female genitalia), but these architects wanted to distance their project from the erotic. “We called it a cucumber due to a certain shape similarity, and also in order to avoid other vulgar associations,” as Jan Vondrák of Mjölk Architekti told Dezeen.





Will it win any coveted awards for being the world’s most phallic building? Perhaps not. Does it look like a cucumber? A little. But calling it one just serves to highlight some of the more hilarious things it might resemble.

[H/T Dezeen]