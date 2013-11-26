5 Questions All Marketers Need To Ask Themselves

Sometimes the biggest ideas come from unexpected places. Twitter was born out of a dispatch routing software for taxi cabs that Jack Dorsey developed as a teenager.

He was intrigued by the way taxis could briefly update others on their whereabouts, and soon he began to contemplate developing an online program that would allow everyday people to send short messages to others in their online community. A few years later, he and co-founders Biz Stone and Noah Glass started Twitter.

Twitter has become an integral part of our lives, and the mindset that led to its creation is just as critical to those looking to market their organizations. Dorsey speaks passionately about creating a “user narrative” when developing a product that tells a story of the user’s day-to-day life. This allows his companies, like Twitter and Square Reader, to create products that are built with the sole intention of filling a particular need.

This same mindset can also be applied to marketing. Often, businesses market themselves without the prospect in mind. But successful marketers align all their marketing efforts with a prospect narrative. Creating a prospect narrative is an easy and powerful way to put yourself into your prospect’s shoes–and ultimately increase the effectiveness of your marketing.

Here are five questions to consider when developing a prospect narrative for your company’s next marketing campaign:

Most organizations create their marketing materials without considering what the potential customer will be doing when he receives a marketing message. People are busier than they have ever been. In fact, they are spending over a quarter of their day just responding to emails. In order for your campaign to break through the clutter, you must consider how the person you are trying to reach is spending his time.

Usually, a company centers the majority of its marketing efforts around the company itself or the features and benefits of a specific product. However, no one cares about your company. All they care about are the issues they are dealing with right then and there. What are the challenges that your potential user takes home with her each night? If you want your marketing to elicit a particular behavior, then spend some time matching your message to the challenges your audience cares most about.