Yahoo Ramps Up Its Media Business, Hiring Katie Couric As Global Anchor

For a while, Marissa Mayer was on an acquisition binge to ramp up Yahoo’s product and engineering rosters . It’s apparent her shopping spree now includes bringing over the biggest names in media to ramp up Yahoo’s news business.

The chief executive of Yahoo announced Monday that Katie Couric is joining the tech company, taking on the title of global anchor. Couric begins her post in early 2014; she will lead a team of correspondents to “cover the world’s most interesting stories and newsmakers,” Mayer wrote in a blog post. Though she will serve as the face of Yahoo News, Couric will continue hosting her syndicated daytime talk show, Katie.

The news of Couric’s hiring follows a trio of New York Times journalists jumping ship to the search company, including Megan Liberman, who will serve as editor in chief; David Pogue, who will lead consumer tech coverage; and Matt Bai as national political columnist.