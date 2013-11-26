Harry’s Knows It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye… To Your Movember Mustache

Well this is it. With the end of November comes the end of Movember. On December 1st, men around the globe will take a razor to their carefully crafted lip foliage and shave brand Harry’s wants to help them get through this tough time.





This new spot by Droga5 New York illustrates the close relationship a man can develop with his mo’, a bond forged through spousal rejection, strange looks near schoolyards and random taunts from strangers. Harry’s knows this isn’t going to be easy, so they’ve declared December 1st “National Shave Day” with a special edition shave kit and organized free shavings in barbershops across America to help dudes heal the hairy hurt.





But if you love that cookie duster so much why not keep it? Steven cuts to the chase pretty quick, “Grandma says you make me look like a pervert.” There’s some heart-warming recollections of fun times past, but even Steven’s ‘stache knows–as Axel Rose once taught us–nothing lasts forever, even cold Movember rain.