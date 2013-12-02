Performance Reviews Don’t Have To Be Absolutely Awful

The (often dreaded) annual performance review is an inescapable part of working life, right?

Maybe not, according to Donna Morris, Adobe’s SVP of People Resources:

Ranking sessions, labels, long-winded appraisals, and conversations that focus on your past are obsolete at Adobe Last year we abolished our annual performance review in favor of lighter-weight check-in conversations that center on ongoing feedback. We don’t have labels, a formal tool, or prescriptive time of year it all has to happen–we just ask people to have conversations.

The result? Morris reports that Adobe’s seeing “more genuine conversations” at the company, lowering attrition, and most notably, a saving of 80,000 hours of managers’ time a year–which represents a whole lot of freed up mental real estate.

But many still stick to what, for Morris, is an “archaic process.” As New York Times columnist Phyllis Korkki notes:

Many businesses feel that they must use formal reviews and rankings to create an objective measurement of performance and goals, so that managers can reward and promote good employees, and give poorly performing ones a chance to improve (while creating a paper trail in case they must be dismissed).

The reviews can take on extreme importance. Jack Welch, the affably dictatorial former chief executive of GE, maintained that employees should be lined up along a three-piece bell curve: the top 20% would get rewarded, the middle 70% would be told how to improve, and the bottom 10% would be discarded. This is called forced or stack ranking; according to an in-depth Vanity Fair report, it’s the system that “crippled” Microsofts ability to innovate.

“I wanted to build a team of people who would work together and whose only focus would be on making great software,” said Bill Hill, a former manager. “But you can’t do that at Microsoft.”

But it’s not that the annual performance review is going to cripple every company; only if they’re terrible. It’s a matter of the contents, context, and subsequent incentives of the review, as No Asshole Rule author and managerial connoisseur Bob Sutton contends. So allow us to review how performance reviews go wrong.