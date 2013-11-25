Kevin Garnett Uses Beats By Dre To Block Out The Haters

When Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were traded from the Boston Celtics to the Brooklyn Nets this summer, you could almost already hear the ready-made trash talk getting prepped up from New York Knicks fans. Sure, both players had won championships and boast amazing careers, but at 36 and 37, respectively, the old age jokes tend to write themselves.





Still, in this new spot directed by Paul Hunter for Beats by Dre, Garnett is forced to endure some pretty awful hecklers on the way to a game. Given the sheer amount and temperature of the trash spewing here, you’d think it was the NBA Finals–and he was in Philly.

Luckily for Garnett he had his adaptive noise cancellation headphones on, so all the f-bombs and cringe-inducing gorilla taunts were replaced by the smooth sounds of Aloe Blacc’s “The Man.”





The spot also has 30- and 60-second versions and will reportedly be followed up with one starring San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.