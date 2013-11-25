Blackberry Cleans Out Its C Suite

BlackBerry announced today that “as part of the on-going reorganization” of the mobile phone maker, Kristian Tear, the chief operating officer, Frank Boulben, the chief marketing officer, and Brian Bidulka, the chief financial officer, are all out the door. James Yersh, who has worked at BlackBerry since 2008 in roles as a senior vice president, controller, and head of compliance, will replace Bidulka as chief financial officer, the company said. Bidulka will stay on as a special advisor to the CEO, John Chen.

No word whether the company will continue its relationship with the singer who was named global creative director in January.

In the past month, the manufacturer, which pinned its business to a faltering enterprise market, has been staggering into an attempted turnaround. CEO Thorstein Heins departed earlier this month, following the end of a potential buyout deal. The company reported a $1 billion quarterly loss and plans to lay off 40% of its workforce. It has also rejected plans to sell outright or spin off into pieces for interested buyers that include Microsoft, Apple, and Lenovo, instead electing to raise money for a reboot. Quarterly results will be released December 20 and will likely bring more bad news.