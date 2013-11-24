This Former Apple Product Manager Wants To Fix Your Swing

With regulators cracking down on performance-enhancing supplements, athletes are turning increasingly toward “quantified self” devices to give themselves an edge over the competition.

But most of these devices–the Nike FuelBand, Fitbit or countless iPhone apps–are built for runners or cyclists, whose bodies are in motion during play. Baseball, tennis, and golf players need something that measures the motion of their bat or club, not their own bodies.

A company called Zepp, headed by Jason Fass, a former product manager at Apple who oversaw the MacBook line, has built a small sensor about the size of a Starburst doesn’t just solve the problem, it opens up an entire new world of performance metrics to people at all levels of sport.

In professional sports, metrics are everything. Aside from rare “intangibles guys,” only quantifiable statistical measures count. After all, production is why they pay pros the big bucks. To date though, technology has not caught up to front office data analysis.

“The Giants–and I only use the Giants because they’re in our backyard–have this amazing video system where there’s cameras in the dugout, the outfield, home plate, and even a camera above when they’re in the cage, but even Buster Posey has to leave the field, go into the clubhouse and approach the video booth like, ‘hey can you show me that at-bat? I gotta see that swing.’ Now? They can see immediately, ’67 miles per hour? Speed it up!’,” Fass says.





At the very top of their software stack, Zepp placed what they call their pattern recognition layer, or the “sport specific layer.” The app then looks for general motion patterns that have specific backswing and forewing components. In fact, the baseball and tennis apps require impact to identify a swing. “If you’re wearing the sensor and you wave to your buddies, it’s not going to register,” Fass says.

Because they’re dealing with high-speed sports, the algorithms change based on what game the user is playing. In tennis, as Fass explains, “The algorithms are actually designed to recognize what a forehand is, what a backhand is, and track the face of the racquet on impact to determine spin.”