A Bullhorn Is Broadcasting Sad Tweets In A Forest For the Sake of Art





Well, obviously. But it also proves a point: while social media makes us feel more connected to other people, there’s a high probability we’re talking to the void. Artist Rachel Knoll created an installation called “Listen and Repeat,” in which she hooked up a bullhorn in a Washington State forest. She then programmed the speaker to read random tweets containing the phrase “nobody listens.” Of course, there are plenty of living entities in the woods that can hear this constant (if not highly depressing) tweet stream. It’s just that none of them happen to be human beings.