What Does ‘Mobile First’ Mean To You?

What does it mean to be “mobile-first”? We asked you, our readers:

As consumers, how do you expect your favorite brands to present themselves on mobile? And as mobile designers, business owners, or marketers–is a mobile app necessary, or is it enough to design your website for mobile browsers?

What resulted was an excellent conversation, with insights from the consumer, designer, and commercial perspectives. The interesting, though less than comprehensive, definition that we came up with was that ‘mobile first’ goes beyond the native app versus mobile web debate. It means that the decision go with one, the other, or both must be made based on your consumers’ specific needs. And it means asking “What new things can we do with mobile? And how can we use them to enhance our services?”

Understand Your Consumers’ Needs

Mobile-first thinking for a brand, product, or content provider means that your mobile strategy is determined by knowing which form better serves your users’ needs.

Pam Negoro said it best: “Consumers today move freely between devices (smartphone, tablet, laptop) and each device has a specific role based upon what the consumer is seeking. Therefore, brands and retailers must have a deep understanding of the consumer to create optimal content and user interface to meet the consumer need for each device, context/occasion and experience.”

Here are two real-world examples of that ‘mobile first’ thinking in action: The first comes from Zachary Landman of the mobile patient-doctor communications service DoctorBase, who explained that DoctorBase decided to switch from a mobile app to a HTML5-based platform when they realized that “the energy of downloading an app, remembering logins and passwords, etc., was too great for most patients who only message their doctor three or four times a year at most.” This decision to base their mobile strategy on their users’ habits lead to a massive increase in usage.