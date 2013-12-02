Enjoy Some Extremely Tiny Living In These 173-Square-Foot Micro Apartments

When most people talk about decreasing the size of their carbon footprint, they think about driving less, composting more, or eating locally. What doesn’t often get considered is how much personal space we are taking up on this planet.

Treehugger founder and wealthy entrepreneur Graham Hill’s sermon on “small living” lit up the TED talk circuit last year after he gave up a Seattle mansion to shack up in a 420-square-foot micro-apartment full of convertible furniture. Now, his consulting firm, Life Edited, has launched a project in the Brazilian megacity of Sao Paulo, where Hill is working with local developers to construct a building consisting of 173-square-foot apartments. It will rise in the Vila Olimpia neighborhood, an area that caters to university students and corporate tech giants.





Hill and Life Edited chief designer Catalin Sandu have just released the first renderings. Like Hill’s first apartment, the living spaces feature a bed that hides behind a wall, an expanding table that can seat five, and high-quality, locally sourced furniture. The VN Quatà, as the apartments are called, also include a kitchen counter that can transform into a desk, a full bathroom, and a 75-square-foot balcony. The building will include hotel-like services, like daily room cleaning, as well as a lounge, a café, and a pool. The first apartments, which are being developed in conjunction with architecture firm Basiches Arquitetos Associados and developers VITACON, will likely be available by 2016.

Traditionally, apartments can be considered “micro” if they range up to roughly 400 square feet. But Hill’s apartments are far more extreme–they will have less square footage than four ping-pong tables pushed together. And while price is tentative, Hill says developers expect each to sell for $160,000 a pop–at $974 per square foot, that’s more expensive than the price per average square foot in New York City’s highly coveted Park Slope neighborhood. In October, the average price of real estate in all of Sao Paulo was $311 per square foot.





So who might sign up to live in the VN Quatà? “[The developers] think it’ll be a lot of young university students, a lot of young professionals, people who are divorced, and older people,” Hill said. “When suddenly there are only two of you, or one of you, and all the kids are gone, and you lived in a rural area, you can be a little closer to the center of the action.”

Hill says that his main ambition for the project is to foster a more environmentally friendly way of life for workers and university students who may have otherwise needed to spend long hours burning up carbon and commuting into the city center. “It’s important to me that there’s an environmental angle to all this. Helping people not commute is the big benefit, but also living in much smaller square footage, there’s less to heat, less to cool, less space to have more stuff,” he said.

Still, it’s difficult to imagine the elderly having a particularly easy time folding up a full size bed and adjusting tables every time they want to sleep or eat a meal with friends. But Hill says that the size of the apartment apparently doesn’t violate health or building regulations–nor does he think it should.