Companies: Stop Crowdsourcing Your Charity

H&M recently announced they are asking their customers to decide where the company should spend their charitable donations (around $80 million annually) through crowdsourcing. This falls on the heels of other “customers choose” initiatives over the past couple of years, like Pepsi Refresh and Target Gives . Great idea, you say? Think again.

What if we told you that choice in charitable and cause marketing initiatives aren’t a good thing, but rather a signal that companies aren’t serious about social impact? And worse, that it demotivates consumers, leads to regret, and lowers perceived value?

With increasing attention being focused on cause marketing and charitable initiatives, companies often turn to choice as a means of engagement. They do so in the belief that offering choice will increase consumers’ perception of being able to help a cause they’re passionate about, which in turn will increase their participation. And since 92% of global consumers say they would purchase products from companies with a social or environmental benefit (according to a recent Cone Communications Echo Research survey), companies believe that offering choice makes them more appealing to a wider audience of consumers who care about social issues.

Consumers prefer companies that have made a long-term commitment to a focused issue.

This positive view of choice also leads companies to believe that when customers help choose where their philanthropic dollars go, it will help to increase their brand image and consumer loyalty.

Here are four reasons why this may be wishful thinking.

It may seem counter intuitive, but when a company offers a wide variety of “charitable choice” it signals to customers that they have a low commitment to making a real social impact. Research suggests consumers prefer companies that have made a long-term commitment to a focused issue. According to the Cone survey, only 39% of consumers support companies that offer cause marketing with choice of cause compared to 61% of consumers who support companies that make a long-term commitment to a focused issue over time.

Consumers rightly perceive that companies who make a long-term commitment to a single cause are the only ones that can have a real impact. Combine this reality with the limited resources companies generally have to support charitable activity and it makes it difficult to argue why money should be spread thin.