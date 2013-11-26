How Old-School Shoe Brand Allen Edmonds Reinvented Its Image

The current CEO of Allen Edmonds footwear company was a board member and partner in the private equity firm that had a majority stake in the business when Grangaard was tasked with taking the helm in 2008. It was a last-ditch move for the Wisconsin-based company, founded in 1922, which had seen revenue plummet from $94 million to $72 million between 2007 and 2009. Not to mention that the company was still manufacturing its wingtips, oxfords, and brogues in a pastoral setting on Lake Michigan 20 minutes north of Milwaukee, while nearly all its competitors had their products made more cheaply overseas. Over 98% of shoes bought in the United States last year were made internationally, according to the American Apparel and Footwear Association.

“We had fallen by 25% in revenue,” Grangaard says. “I looked at what we weren’t doing as well and imagined how much better we could do if we improved things around here.” He laughs softly at the memory before continuing. “Vision is absolutely essential,” he explains, “You know what they say, if you don’t know where you’re going, any road will get you there. I saw that we needed to be the great American shoe company.”

To get Allen Edmonds there, Grangaard reached deep (really deep) into his personal playbook. When he was in third grade, Grangaard remembers going out after blizzards when the snow had developed an icy crust and cutting the frozen stuff into shapes with his mom’s coffee cans. Then he’d load his geometric bounty onto his sled and try to sell them door to door. Not surprisingly, there weren’t any takers. “I learned there has to be need for the product,” he says chuckling a bit louder. “I also learned the disappointment of rejection.”

With Allen Edmonds shoes, Grangaard was convinced there was a need. And not just because he’s spent the last 30 years in the company’s target customer base–though seeing what buttoned up executives wore daily didn’t hurt. Billing himself “a Scandinavian extrovert” (he tends to look at other people’s shoes when they talk), he had a strong feeling that Allen Edmonds’s product portfolio could be relevant to a whole new generation of buyers. “I have 22-year-old son, and I see how much more often [he and his friends] get dressed up. They’re constantly networking.”

Armed (or shod?) with that knowledge, Grangaard dove in. The company laid off about 8% of its existing staff. The executive team was reshuffled according to Grangaard’s principles of managing within a partnership culture. “I don’t think modern organizations are served well by hierarchy,” he says, “But a series of interlocking circles, where you may be in the lead once in a while.” He gave himself a pay cut, in addition to cutting the entire expense base for the company. Thankfully, the recession didn’t last as long as he’d originally thought. Though Grangaard did make some course adjustments in that first year, he stayed on track. A devoted golfer, Grangaard says, “If you worry to much about what could be bad, you never make anything good happen. Just pick your club and commit.”