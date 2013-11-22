The Saga of Lars Von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac” Continues With Its First Full Red Band Trailer

Soon, my friends. Soon you’ll be able to relax inside the embrace of a warm theater, taking in the sexiest film of this young century–our generation’s Caligula. It is statistically improbable that it took this long for Lars von Trier to make a film called Nymphomaniac co-starring Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg. The important thing is that he finally did. Co.Create has been diligently chronicling the lead-up to the film’s release, and we’d be remiss not to report that the first full trailer has arrived.





Literally not even one full second into the trailer, an enormous human vagina flashes across the screen in a subliminal blink so quick that it wouldn’t even be enough to designate this as an NSFW post. Rest assured, though, that this thing careens into full frontal turf soon enough afterward, so do take care where you watch. How you react to this moment probably tells you all you need to know about whether you should watch the remaining minute and 56 seconds, let alone the film it advertises.





Over a soundtrack that sounds suspiciously like German industrial band Rammstein, we soon see a leery Stellan Skarsgard, a spank-happy Jamie Bell, and all of opur other friends engaged in various forms of sexual congress. Nothing in the way of a plot emerges, although it looks as though Charlotte Gainsbourg’s struggle against her uninhibited side lies at the center of things. Nobody else seems to be “struggling” with this side of themselves at all, though.





Though the film has no official release date yet, feel free to spend the rest of the day thinking about the fact that von Trier’s original cut was 5.5 hours.