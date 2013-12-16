Using Social Networks To Track And Predict Gun Violence

On a hot, August night in a community gym space on the South Side of Chicago, roughly 40 young men, or “group members” as they were called, gathered on bleachers in front of a screen. “Does anyone know why you’re here?” asked Chris Mallette, executive director of Chicago’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy. Parole agents, relatives, or maybe pastors had told the men that they needed to show up, but not much more. “You’re here because you’ve been identified as a member of a violent street organization,” Mallette continued.

“Then there’s a minor disturbance if you will,” Mallette tells me a few months later, recounting the strange pattern that he says always follows the initial allegation. Some in the group get upset, asking Mallete where he got his data. Others accuse him of profiling. But Mallete isn’t there to have police make arrests. He, community members, and some law enforcement partners are there to warn the men about the importance of changing their behavior, and offer various resources for support. But the attitude in the room changes when a slide pops up on the screen, a map showing how each of the individuals in the room is precisely connected to one another through a common social network of arrests and other public records.

“And at that point there’s a collective sigh and a collective slump,” Mallete explains. “And never again is there ‘conversation.'”

The scene Mallette describes is something called a call-in, one feature in a larger approach to reducing gun homicide that’s increasingly taking hold in American cities. Instead of broad-based profiling, Mallete and his colleagues’ methods rely on using community resources to influence tiny social networks, the kind demonstrated in the power point, which new research shows are responsible for the sweeping majority of gun deaths in urban areas.

David Kennedy, director of the Center for Crime Prevention and Control at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, first started pinpointing much of cities’ lethal gun violence to small networks in Boston nearly 20 years ago. But new research with some of Kennedy’s outside partners, along with the Chicago police department and a MacArthur Foundation grant, shows that gun violence in major cities may work the spread of disease. It shows that carefully treating individuals in social networks, not broad-based racial profiling, could reduce gun violence in an unprecedented way.

“When you take a broad categorical distinction like race or gender, or wearing baggy pants or a baseball cap, most people with those risk factors never shoot anybody,” explains Andrew Papachristos, a Yale University sociology professor and author of a new study published in the American Journal of Public Health that looks at Chicago’s gun violence epidemic. “In the case of gun homicide, the case is most young black men never shoot anybody, and most young black men never get shot.”

Papachristos’s study came to two major conclusions after analyzing gun homicide data in Chicago between 2006 and 2011. The first was that violence was actually hyper-concentrated in small networks of people connected by arrest records–and that any given homicide victim, on average, was 5.4 social ties away from an individual in that social network. Cut out one degree of separation, and risk of death decreased by 57%. By this finding, Papachristos’s work also suggested that gun violence was socially contagious, and functioned similarly to the spread of HIV among needle-sharing networks. “Your friend’s behavior and your friend’s friend’s behavior can have a real impact on your own risk. People that look like random victims could be in the wrong place at the wrong time because of a friend,” Papachristos says.