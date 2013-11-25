Feeling Your Consumer: What Marketers Are Missing About Making Emotional Connections

Whenever marketers say their top priority is bonding emotionally with consumers, my eyes roll a bit. Extracting empathy from gigabytes of data can sabotage your best-laid plans because there is a counterproductive side to our competitive analysis.

Imagine your customer has just had a horrible experience and resolves never again to buy your product. Do you feel their pain? Or is it the pang of your lost revenue that ails you? Our instincts for competition often override those that impel us to help others.

One of the most important neuroscience discoveries has been that of mirror neurons. Neurophysiologist Giacomo Rizzolatti and his team at the University of Parma, Italy, were investigating the part of the central nervous system involved in movement, when they came upon a surprising find.

They were studying the motor neurons of a macaque monkey, the part of the central nervous system involved in the planning and initiation of movement. As expected, these motor neurons would fire when the monkey moved an arm to grab an object.

One summer day the team left for lunch and they forgot to turn off the equipment, leaving the monkey hooked up. When they returned, one of the graduate students began licking an ice cream cone, while the monkey watched longingly. Surprisingly, every time the researcher licked his ice cream, there was a spike in activity of the motor neurons of the macaque, yet the monkey remained motionless. It was “monkey see, monkey do” but, instead of doing the action, the macaque was imitating the same activity in its own mind by firing the same motor neurons and imagining eating the ice cream cone.

The team discovered that empathy is mediated by neurons in the brain’s motor system. These “mirror neurons,” as Rizzolatti named them, give humans the capacity for shared experiences by enabling us to project ourselves into the minds, feelings, and actions of others. He explained, “We are exquisitely social creatures. Mirror neurons allow us to grasp the minds of others not through conceptual reasoning but through direct simulation. By feeling, not by thinking.”

But conceptual reasoning is largely the way marketers develop their perspective taking abilities. The goal is to identify consumer triggers and pain points, not to actually feel them.