10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: The Condom Of The Future, A Productive Personality Quiz, And Much More



1. “10 Surprising Social Media Statistics That Will Make You Rethink Your Social Strategy”

Fast Company

Did you know that the fastest growing demographic on Twitter is the 55-64 year age bracket? Social media moves fast, and you need to keep up.

6. “This Painting Of The Danish Royal Family Will Steal Your Soul”

Co.Design

For the first royal family portrait in 125 years, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II turned to painter Thomas Kluge. Four years later, the painting is done and, well, it’s certainly interesting.

7. “8 Amazing Condom Concepts That Actually Feel Good, Founded By The Gates Foundation”

Co.Exist

Would people use condoms more if they felt better when you were having sex? That’s the question the Gates Foundation is on a quest to answer.

8. “17 Productive Ways To Spend 5 Minutes Instead Of Checking Your Email (Again)”

Fast Company

When you’re dead, nobody is going to talk about how clean your inbox was. So do something else with your time, okay?

9. “The Incredible Story Of Marion Stokes, Who Single-Handedly Taped 35 Years Of TV News”

Fast Company

From 1977 to 2012, one woman recorded 140,000 VHS tapes worth of TV news. And soon, you’ll be able to watch them all.

10. “How This Freelancer Hacked His Hourly Rate”

Co.Labs

What’s your time actually worth? This experiment will get you to peak profitability.