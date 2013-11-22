10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: The Condom Of The Future, A Productive Personality Quiz, And Much More

1. “10 Surprising Social Media Statistics That Will Make You Rethink Your Social Strategy”
Fast Company
Did you know that the fastest growing demographic on Twitter is the 55-64 year age bracket? Social media moves fast, and you need to keep up.
2. “The Design Studio Behind Xbox Reviews The PlayStation 4”
Co.Design
Teague designed Microsoft’s original Xbox. So we asked them what they think about Sony’s Playstation 4.
3. “See Channing Tatum Attempt Van Damme’s ‘Epic Split'”
Co.Create
If you haven’t already seen Jean Claude Van Damme’s spectacular “Epic Split,” well, you should. And then you should watch Channing Tatum attempt it.
4. “How A New York Agency Made The Most Irish Whiskey Commercial Of The Year”
Co.Create
A short film for Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, features a beautifully haunting rendition of the Irish folk song “A Parting Glass.”
5. “Take The Quiz: What Kind Of Productive Person Are You?”
Fast Company
Join the #worksmarter movement and find out what kind of productive person you are! (Warning: results might surprise you.)
6. “This Painting Of The Danish Royal Family Will Steal Your Soul”
Co.Design
For the first royal family portrait in 125 years, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II turned to painter Thomas Kluge. Four years later, the painting is done and, well, it’s certainly interesting.
7. “8 Amazing Condom Concepts That Actually Feel Good, Founded By The Gates Foundation”
Co.Exist
Would people use condoms more if they felt better when you were having sex? That’s the question the Gates Foundation is on a quest to answer.
8. “17 Productive Ways To Spend 5 Minutes Instead Of Checking Your Email (Again)”
Fast Company
When you’re dead, nobody is going to talk about how clean your inbox was. So do something else with your time, okay?
9. “The Incredible Story Of Marion Stokes, Who Single-Handedly Taped 35 Years Of TV News”
Fast Company
From 1977 to 2012, one woman recorded 140,000 VHS tapes worth of TV news. And soon, you’ll be able to watch them all.
10. “How This Freelancer Hacked His Hourly Rate”
Co.Labs
What’s your time actually worth? This experiment will get you to peak profitability.