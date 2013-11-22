New Wolfram Language Brings The Power Of Mathematica To Any Device

Wolfram Research’s flagship program Mathematica has run on full-power desktops at science and engineering labs for 25 years. Now it’s possible to run Mathematica for free on a Raspberry Pi , the credit-card-sized PC that retails for as little as $25–a sort of pilot for a new Wolfram programming language that will be able to run on cheap devices or in the cloud.

“I think in its class–symbolic computation program–I think it’s the best thing that’s available,” Raspberry Pi cofounder Eben Upton says of Mathematica. “It felt like the right one for the platform.”

The Raspberry Pi launch is part of Wolfram Research’s efforts to make its new Wolfram Language–a programming language that expands on Mathematica’s existing command line interface–available across a wide range of devices, from low-powered embedded computers to cloud-based servers to parallel computing clusters.

The Pi is the first device to support the new language, which aims to provide a uniform, cross-platform interface to Mathematica’s core equation-solving and number-crunching functionality and to Wolfram Alpha. Wolfram Alpha is Wolfram Research’s online “computational knowledge engine,” sort of a cross between a high-powered graphing calculator and an almanac of facts about the world, from physical constants to baseball scores, all of which will be accessible via Wolfram Language. Wolfram Research founder Stephen Wolfram wrote in a blog post about the launch:

We’ve got a language that’s not mostly concerned with the details of computers, but is instead about being able to understand and create things on the basis of huge amounts of built-in computational ability and knowledge.

Mathematica and Wolfram Language for the Pi were launched Thursday at the Computer-Based Math Education Summit at UNICEF’s New York headquarters. The summit was organized by computerbasedmath.org, an organization founded by Wolfram Research executive Conrad Wolfram, the brother of Stephen Wolfram, to encourage the use of computers to teach math. With computers to help with calculations, teachers can be more focused on problem solving and less on mechanically applying formulas, the organization says.

“These are people who are really committed to this idea of trying to reform math education,” Upton says.

With the Wolfram tools available on the Pi, Upton said it will be possible to give an entire class the tools needed to practice computer-based math for less than $1,000. The Pi was created as a simple and inexpensive device to teach computer science and engineering and has become a favorite of the maker community, running everything from automated dog feeders to full-fledged web servers.