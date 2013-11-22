British Airways Digital Billboards Know When A Plane Is Flying Overhead

British Airways has unveiled an assortment of “interactive” digital billboards that change when planes fly overhead. A child on the billboard stands up and points at aircrafts as they pass, while the screen displays information about the aircraft, like what kind of plane it is and where it’s coming from.

The ads, which were developed by Ogilvy 12th Floor, are currently located in London’s Piccadilly Circus and Chiswick. They use custom-built surveillance technology to track the overhead flight and its relevant data.

“We hope it will create a real ‘wow’ and people will be reminded how amazing flying is and how accessible the world can be,” Abigail Comber, the head of marketing at British Airways, told The Drum.

If you want to see (and actually interact with) some other billboards, head to Australia, where earlier this year, Google started testing interactive billboards in airports in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.