The Evolution Of Major League Baseball Was A Hot Mess

Today, there are 30 teams in Major League Baseball. 15 belong to the American League, and 15 to the National League. With the exception of the designated hitter, baseball is a simple and tidy system. But that wasn’t always the case.

The Genealogy of Baseball Team Names–the latest print from the data viz historians at History Shots–tracks over 100 teams through 140 years of professional baseball tradition. And the over-extended, branching, and breaking timeline shows that the sport’s evolution was anything but clean or logical.

“When we first started we had no idea of the level of complexity of this project, specifically the great number of name changes, location switches, ballpark evolutions, and league re-alignments,” explains creator Larry Gormley. “We decided we needed to show this web of changes while still allowing the viewer to easily follow his or her team across time from either direction.”

Reading from left to right, you watch as six teams create the National Association of Baseball. Things seem tranquil enough, but that quickly explodes to more than 50 teams, split across various leagues, schismed by profits and politics. The run lasted about 15 years, but over that time, attendance waned, some leagues bit it, and eventually baseball shrunk back from the over-expansion in 1900. Soon thereafter, the National Association teamed up with the American League to form the two-party scaffolding of the MLB as we know it today.

But as a baseball fan, I honestly just like reading all of the factoids squeezed into the timeline–like the franchise now known as the Atlanta Braves was purchased for just $75,000 in the early 20th century (even with inflation, that’s a mere $1.8 million!)–or that the same team used to be called the “Boston Beaneaters.” (Can you imagine the drunken flatulence jokes that must have stemmed from those fans?)

