There Are 5 Types Of Boredom. Which Are You Feeling?

Boredom can be a destructive feeling, leading people to zone out in meetings and classes–and in some cases, even to alcohol or drugs. But in certain circumstances, boredom can also be a force for good, becoming the spark that starts a creative process or leading to greater self-reflection.

Essentially, boredom is an emotion that’s a lot more nuanced than we give it credit for. It’s also especially common in today’s society.

Only in the last decade has there been much scientific research looking into the nature of boredom. In 2006, a study classified boredom into four different types, with a follow-up study published this month in the journal Motivation and Emotion adding a fifth kind of boredom, called apathetic boredom, to the list. The researchers involved in the study had 63 university students and 80 high school students answer smartphone-based surveys about their activities and experiences over the course of two weeks.

It may pay off to be more aware of our boredom so we can harness it more productively.

The upshot of the work is that it may pay off to be more aware of our boredom, either so we can rid ourselves of it or perhaps harness it more productively. Though we’re all likely to experience every kind of boredom at some point, the work also shows that people may have a consistent boredom “type” that corresponds to their personality.

If you’ve read this far without getting too bored, here are the five types of boredom:

A person who is calm and withdrawn from his or her external world. Words reflecting this kind of boredom include “relaxation” and “cheerful fatigue.”

A slightly unpleasant emotional state associated with receptiveness to “boredom-reducing options,” but not necessarily an active search them. Characterized by wandering thoughts, not knowing what to do, and a “general openness” to activities unrelated to the present situation.