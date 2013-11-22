These Interactive British Airways Billboards “Point” To Planes Flying Over In Real Time

Remember when you were a kid and felt so excited to see an airplane flying through the sky? Remember the other day when you were on your way to work and you looked longingly at a plane flying through the sky, no doubt to someplace better than here?





British Airways has tapped into that childlike excitement with their new “Look Up” campaign. The campaign includes digital billboards in London’s Piccadilly Circus and Chiswick that seem to show a boy get up and point to a real plane flying over. Programmed to know exactly when a BA plane flies by, the billboard then display the flight number, destination, and eventually, even the lowest fares currently available to that locale. The campaign was designed by Ogilvy Group UK, and uses something called “surveillance technology” to track the flights.

BA head of marketing Abigail Comber told U.K. site The Drum: “This is a first, not just for British Airways but for U.K. advertising. We all know from conversations with friends and family that we wonder where the planes are going and dream of an amazing holiday or warm destination. The clever technology allows this advert to engage people there and then and answer that question for them.”



