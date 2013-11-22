How “Mad Men” Would Look With All The Cigarettes Replaced By … Something Else

Quitting smoking is difficult. You need never have puffed one in your life but merely gazed upon the struggle of your perpetually trying-to-quit friends in order to realize as much. One of the things that makes the process even harder is seeing characters on TV shows and movies smoking. (They look so content!) Thankfully, Ellen DeGeneres has come to the defense of those fighting the urge to light up right alongside Don Draper.





“The Great American Smokeout” could perhaps be a proper alternate title for tobacco-choked TV show Mad Men, but it’s actually the title of an annual event put on by the American Cancer Society to encourage people to quit smoking. In order to spread word of the Great American Smokeout on November 21st, Ellen DeGeneres’s team cut together a video showing how Mad Men might look if, instead of smoking, characters were doing something more innocuous that resembles smoking.





The video not only shows how the act of smoking looks exponentially less suave with a replacement-object, but it also shows off the dour Don Draper in a more festive light.