Infographic: The Chemistry Of Thanksgiving

When it comes down to it, cooking is all about chemistry. Which, for those of us who never quite mastered the basics of stoichometry, makes it sound terrifying!

Luckily, the folks at Bytesize Science have thrown together a quick list of reasons why chemistry can make your upcoming Thanksgiving dinner awesome, from knowing how long to brine your turkey to coming up with a few chemical names to drop to justify that second helping of pumpkin pie as a health decision.

Still not sure what you’ll be throwing together? Try this guide to chemically optimal food pairings.